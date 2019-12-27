Tank drops 1.4 pounds and makes weight After weighing in 1.2 pounds heavy for Saturday’s WBA lightweight title fight against Yuriorkis Gamboa, Gervonta “Tank” Davis came back to the scale and weighed 134.8 on Friday in Atlanta. Therefore both Davis and Gamboa will be eligible to win the vacant WBA lightweight title, which has a 135lb division limit. Wilder, Fury comments on rematch

