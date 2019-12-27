After weighing in 1.2 pounds heavy for Saturday’s WBA lightweight title fight against Yuriorkis Gamboa, Gervonta “Tank” Davis came back to the scale and weighed 134.8 on Friday in Atlanta. Therefore both Davis and Gamboa will be eligible to win the vacant WBA lightweight title, which has a 135lb division limit.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
What a relief! Both can fight for the title now.
Not that it will make much difference, but psychologically speaking Tank’s weight issue is favoring Gamboa. Unfortunately, Gamboa is already about 10 years past his prime…
What a relief?? He came to the weigh-in three hours late. Nothing done. He came back OVER an hour for the second weigh-in. Nothing done.
They are fighting for a bogus version of a WBA title.
What do you mean? He may have been late, but at least he made weight at the end.
The fight is not about the WBA title for me. I only see Tank vs. Gamboa and its an interesting fight for me.
I have zero interest in any of the boxing commissions, and I doubt at least half of the judges, most promoters and many refs.
From a pure boxing perspective, Tank vs. Gamboa is an OK fight. Not great, but good.
Tank must have taken a glass of Miralax or drank prune juice. Yep, that would squeeze out the right amount of weight loss.
One way boxers lose weight fast is to go on a Schwinn Air Dyne bike, full speed. One can sweat enough that way to lose a pound in less than an hour.
Diuretics, laxatives, hypertonic hot bath water and sauna are other methods used by boxers who need to lose weight within hours.
Since boxing is their livelihood, boxers are known to do about anything to cut weight if needed. I think the record is over 25 lbs within just one day!
Having to lose this amount of weight in a very short time is obviously not without physical risks and often backfires.
Props for Tank busting his butt to make the weight contract unlike that POS Chavez jr who never does smh
I think deep down Chavez knew that his career was already over, so he didn’t care much anymore. Tank, on the other hand, has his future ahead of him, and he had to do everything possible to make weight. Why he came in 1.2 lbs too heavy in the first place (and after showing up late), is beyond me.