Gervonta “Tank” Davis 136.2 vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.6
(WBA lightweight title)
Davis was very late to the weigh-in. Long, intense face-off, then Davis pushed Gamboa sparking a melee on stage. Davis has one hour to make the weight. If he can’t get down to 135, only Gamboa can win the title.
Jean Pascal 174.8 vs. Badou Jack 174.6
(WBA light heavyweight title)
Jose Uzcategui 167.8 vs. Lionell Thompson 168
Angelo Leo 121.6 vs. Cesar Juarez 121.8
Malik Hawkins 139.4 vs. Darwin Price 140
Jackson Martinez 135 vs. Yardley Cruz 135.6
Ahmed Elbiali 175 vs. Brian Vera 172.8
Ladarius Miller 149.4** vs. Miguel Zamudio 139.2
Malik Warren 130 vs. Trayvion Butts 129
Kareem Martin 139 vs. Petros Ananyan 140
DeMichael Harris 129.4 vs. Amonie Sanders 125
Elvin Gambarov 156.4 vs. Phillip Lars 159
Mia Ellis 131.2 vs. Uneaka Best 123.8
Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Promoter: Mayweather Promotions
TV: Showtime, Showtime social media
1.2 lbs is quite a bit of overweight for a 135 fight. I hope Tank can lose it so that we have a fair fight and he has a chance to win the title.
Here we go with the antics on some boxers not making weight and putting their professionalism on the line. Good grief!
Seriously Tank, AGAIN. Dude, is a professional but acting like a damn amateur. You gotta make that weight son! Very very pathetic!!!
Hope you felt the same about Shawn Porter coming in at almost 2 pounds overweight. (1.8)
Yup, I agree….. Guess some fighters need to take crash course in understanding the following legal terms; professionalism, legal contracts, consequences, and “your career expectations”.
Very bad for Tank. I felt like it may happen because of Christmas and everything, but the comments here are spot on about professionalism. He should lose a lot of money for this.