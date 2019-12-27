

Gervonta “Tank” Davis 136.2 vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 134.6

(WBA lightweight title)

Davis was very late to the weigh-in. Long, intense face-off, then Davis pushed Gamboa sparking a melee on stage. Davis has one hour to make the weight. If he can’t get down to 135, only Gamboa can win the title.



Jean Pascal 174.8 vs. Badou Jack 174.6

(WBA light heavyweight title)

Jose Uzcategui 167.8 vs. Lionell Thompson 168

Angelo Leo 121.6 vs. Cesar Juarez 121.8

Malik Hawkins 139.4 vs. Darwin Price 140

Jackson Martinez 135 vs. Yardley Cruz 135.6

Ahmed Elbiali 175 vs. Brian Vera 172.8

Ladarius Miller 149.4** vs. Miguel Zamudio 139.2

Malik Warren 130 vs. Trayvion Butts 129

Kareem Martin 139 vs. Petros Ananyan 140

DeMichael Harris 129.4 vs. Amonie Sanders 125

Elvin Gambarov 156.4 vs. Phillip Lars 159

Mia Ellis 131.2 vs. Uneaka Best 123.8

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime, Showtime social media