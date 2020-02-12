February 12, 2020
Boxing News

Wilder-Fury a pick’em fight

Current odds on the next week’s mega Wilder-Fury PPV rematch in Las Vegas are dead even at -110 for both fighters according to the MGM Sportsbook. The over/under is eleven rounds. Over is -115, under is -105.

Wilder by decision is 7:1
Wilder by KO is 8:5
Fury by decision is 7:5
Fury by KO is 5:1
A draw is 18:1

  • Fury is a slight favorite.
    Fury is much better
    But, who knows???
    Wilder never improves. But he was more patient in his last fight. (Meaning he did very very little until getting a ko halfway)

