Current odds on the next week’s mega Wilder-Fury PPV rematch in Las Vegas are dead even at -110 for both fighters according to the MGM Sportsbook. The over/under is eleven rounds. Over is -115, under is -105.

Wilder by decision is 7:1

Wilder by KO is 8:5

Fury by decision is 7:5

Fury by KO is 5:1

A draw is 18:1