Saturday’s fight between Kevin Lerena and Firat Arslan was stopped when a towel came flying into the ring from the direction of Arslan’s corner. However, it wasn’t the corner, it was promoter Erol Ceylan who threw in the towel and Arslan didn’t appreciate it.

“He’s not part of my team,” said Arslan. “It’s sad that the fight ended this way. I value Erol as a person. I know that he thought about my health, but that’s not how it works. Ceylan had no right to throw in the towel!”

Ceylan said the towel was just sitting on the steps, he doesn’t regret it, and he’d do it again.

The question remains, do promoters have the authority to stop fights?