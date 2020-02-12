39-year-old former world champion Arthur Abraham, who last fought in April of 2018, has been linked with a better-late-than-never clash against 41-year-old rival former world champion Felix Sturm. They never fought in their primes.

Sturm said he wants to resume his career after spending eight-and-a-half months in custody while fighting tax-evasion charges in Germany.

Abraham says, “If Felix Sturm wants to box me, I’m always ready to do it.”

Meanwhile, after his win last weekend, super welterweight Kell Brook was asked by Sky Sports about fighting his arch-rival Amir Khan.

“Nothing really to say about him,” said Brook. “Nothing to say. I’m active, I’m ready. I’ve seen him. He’s out of shape, he’s doing his thing. I’m after people that want to fight, who are the real people. The real fighting men, that’s what I want to deal with.”

One thing we know is fights that are years past their due date are lucrative. Mayweather-Pacquaio is the highest-grossing fight of all time.