Wilder-Fury 2 fight week kicks off today with the fighter grand arrivals at the MGM Grand’s main lobby. The event is open to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

1:00 – 1:15 p.m. Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis

1:15 – 1:30 p.m. Emanuel Navarrete and Jeo Santisima

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. Charles Martin and Gerald Washington

1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Tyson Fury

2:15 – 2:45 p.m. Deontay Wilder