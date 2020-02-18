Former two-time heavyweight champion of the world Shannon Briggs(60-6-1, 53 KOs) is planning to try bare-knuckle fighting. A May date is being looked at in Miami, Florida which is close to where Briggs resides. The news was broke to Fightnews.com® by boxing manager and businessman Scott Hirsch, who managed Briggs while he beat the odds and won the WBO world heavyweight title in 2006.

“Shannon was on the fence about trying his hand in the bare-knuckles squared circle after being out of the ring for the last three years. Hearing former UFC heavyweight champ Ricco Rodriguez called him ‘washed up’ and said he wouldn’t have a chance against him or the other top bare-knuckles fighters lit a fire under the two- time world heavyweight boxing champion,” said Hirsch.

“If Ricco wants it then ‘Let’s Go Champ!’ I have never ducked real champs who won Olympic Gold medals and real world titles in boxing. I fought Foreman, Mercer, Lewis and all of them. I’m going to teach this ex-alphabet MMA title holder what it’s like to fight a real champ. Ricco you talked your way into the biggest fight of your life now Let’s Go Champ! I have more first round KOs than any heavyweight champ in boxing history. This won’t be any different. Let’s Go Champ!” said Briggs.