Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have a new team in his corner for Saturday’s PPV rematch with WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Both Fury and Wilder weigh in on the ramifications.

[Tyson Fury on his new trainer SugarHill Steward] “I had a good defensive coach, Ben Davison. We worked a lot on defense every single day for two years. It was defense, defense, defense. So I needed an aggressive trainer. I worked with SugarHill in the past. I knew he was a good guy. I knew we got along well, which is very important. Communication is key to any good relationship, and that’s what I brought him in, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, ever.”

[Tyson Fury on his new cutman Stitch Duran] “The decision was I got a big cut in the last fight, 47 stitches across the top of the eye inside and out, and I’m going to need someone who’s the best at what they do. And Stitch is the best at what he does. So yeah, we’re not cutting any corners.”

[Deontay Wilder on Fury’s new team] “I really think it’s nervous energy from the first fight. He can go on and say that he beat me in a wide margin, but he doesn’t believe that. He honestly really doesn’t believe that. That’s why he wants to change up a lot of things because if he did really, really believe that you wouldn’t change up so much. He has changed up from where he trains at, to trainers to now he putting his hand in gasoline to try to make him harder. He brought so many people in his camp. Like there’s just so much going on, there’s too much to keep up with all the changes.