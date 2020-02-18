By Ron Jackson

Latest S.A. boxing news including Rowan Campbell, Joshua Studdard, Hekkie Budler, Deejay Kriel, Nkosinathi Joyi, Kevin Lerena and more…

Rowan Campbell to fight for vacant IBO belt

South Africa’s Rowan Campbell is scheduled to meet Evgeny Shvedenko of Russia for the vacant IBO super middleweight belt on March 28 at the Palazzohalle in Karlsruhe, Germany. This is a well-deserved reward for the 26-year-old Campbell who made his pro debut on December 1, 2016, and has remained undefeated in compiling a record of 12 wins with 8 coming inside the distance.

Through share hard work and dedication at the Smiths Gym in Fourways he has won the South African and IBO All-Africa super middleweight titles. In his most recent fight he stopped the reigning South African light heavyweight champion Nicholas Radley in the fourth round of a non-title fight.

However, he faces stiff opposition against Shvedenko, 29, who fights out of Germany and has a record of 13-0, 6 KOs). Shvedenko is the current IBO Intercontinental super middleweight champion and also holds the Eurasian Parliament super middleweight title.

Campbell is listed at #26 in the latest IBO rankings.

Joshua Studdard to return to action after 2 years

It has been reported that Joshua Studdard (8-2, 7 KOs) who had his last fight on December 4, 2017 returns to the ring on March 1 when he meets Saul Hlungwane at the Turfontein Racecourse. They will be fighting at bantamweight on a BRD Promotions seven-fight bill. The main bout will be an International lightweight contest between Thompson Mokwana and Raymond Kupula from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Charing Cross Promotions announces next tournament

Marianne Toweel of Charing Cross Promotions has announced that their next tournament will be a seven bout bill at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre on Sunday March 15. The main fight will a ten round cruiserweight bout between Akani Phuzi and Maroy Sadiki.

Plenty of action at Emperors Palace

Boxing returns to Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on March 21 for the eagerly awaited clash between Brandon Thysse (12-2-1, 10 KOs) and Boyd Allen (5-0-1, 4 KOs) in the final of the junior middleweight 4@War. The WBA Pan African junior middleweight title will also be at stake. Also on the bill will be Jabulani Makhense defending his WBA Pan African junior lightweight title.

Hekkie Budler also returns to action

Former multiple champion Hekkie Budler will also return to action when he has his first fight since December 31, 2018, against Filipino Ricardo Sueno in a ten junior flyweight bout at Vanderbijlpark on March 28.

Deejay Kriel to challenge for IBF belt

South Africa’s DeeJay Kriel (16-1-1, 8 KOs) who won the IBF minimumweight belt in February 2019 when he stopped Carlos Licona in the 12th round, and then relinquished the belt without defending it, returns to action on April 25 when he challenges IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs) of Nicaragua, in Indio, California. Kriel has only had one fight since relinquished the belt, a first round stoppage win over Jesus Fernando Aguirre in November last year.

Nkosinathi Joyi makes first defense of IBO belt

Nkosinathi Joyi (29-5-1, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBO minimumweight belt when he meets fellow South African Ayanda Ndulani (10-2-1, 3 KOs) in East London on Sunday April 26.

Kevin Lerena to challenge for WBA belt

It has been reported that IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena (25-1, 12 KOs) who has just made the sixth successful defense of his belt will fight for the WBA “secondary” cruiserweight belt when he faces the interim WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhey (29-1, 24 KOs) from the Côte D’Ivoire, who fights out of Belgium on May 8. Lerena is listed at #2 in the latest WBA cruiserweight rankings will also put his IBO belt on the line.