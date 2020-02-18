WBA #5 welterweight Jamal “Shango” James (26-1, 12 KOs) hopes to bring a world championship to his hometown April 11 when he faces #11 rated Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1,16 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The card will air on FOX with a second world title fight expected to be added. Light heavyweight David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs will also appear on the card.