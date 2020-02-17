Boxing’s busiest champion WBO super bantamweight ruler Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) will make his fifth title defense in nine months against Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday’s Fury-Wilder PPV. 25-year-old Navarrete has won all his defenses so far by knockout (against Isaac Dogboe, Francisco de Vaca, Juan Miguel Elorde and Francisco Horta). He is as much as a 50:1 favorite to handle WBO #4 rated Santisima on Saturday.

23-year-old Santisima lost two of his first four bouts, but has won 17 straight with 15 of those by KO. All Santisima’s bouts until now have been in the Philippines.