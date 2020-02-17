With 12 rounds of experience against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he knows how to win in Saturday’s PPV rematch in Las Vegas.
“The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him pay when he was hurt,” said Fury. “I didn’t know what I had in the tank last time. I’d never done 12 rounds {in my comeback}. It’s a long time. This time, I know I can do the distance and we’re not getting hurt. I’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he won’t know what hit him.
“I learned he can be hit, and he can be hurt quite regularly. That’s the biggest thing that I learned about Deontay Wilder. Nothing I didn’t already know. Before I fought him, obviously I didn’t know what he was like in a boxing ring, and after I fought him, I know what he’s like. And I think there’s nothing to worry about. He’s got a big right hand and that’s it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter, and I’m going to prove that on the 22nd of February.”
Good luck!! Its nighty night for you on sat!!! Wilder isnt Otto Wallin.
Fury ain’t Ortiz either bro far more tools in the box as he’s already shown
Fury should have gotten the decision in the first fight. Should Win easily this time out because even tho Wilder is the most dangerous hitter in all of sports, he was getting out boxed by Ortiz before he knocked him out. A Fury win this weekend will either set up a rematch later this year, or an AJ unification fight first.
Who are you picking? Edge to Fury?
If Fury stays of the deck, he wins it easy. Joshua is gonna be even easier for him to beat. Good luck Tyson
Against Wilder you cant get greedy. Just outbox him round after round. Let make mistakes make him pay but get out of harms way. Both times he beat Ortiz was when he got too comfortable. Wilder is easy to hit and cant box but is dangerous when you get into exchanges. If Fury can avoid them he wins a decision. Easier said than done.
I am going with the “banger” in this case. Wilder is a wild card in the deck of cards. We all know Fury can box and it’s nothing new. Repeat of history on Fury’s fight plan. I think we are all tuning in to see if Wilder can land that big one! That’s what this is all about.
It’ll be interesting to see if Fury will try to be more aggressive?
If he wins by stoppage that really would be a string to his bow.
However it wouldn’t surprise me if Fury came in at his usual weight and boxed in his usual manner.
I’m not sure who will take more confidence from the 1st fight.