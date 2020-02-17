With 12 rounds of experience against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he knows how to win in Saturday’s PPV rematch in Las Vegas.

“The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him pay when he was hurt,” said Fury. “I didn’t know what I had in the tank last time. I’d never done 12 rounds {in my comeback}. It’s a long time. This time, I know I can do the distance and we’re not getting hurt. I’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he won’t know what hit him.

“I learned he can be hit, and he can be hurt quite regularly. That’s the biggest thing that I learned about Deontay Wilder. Nothing I didn’t already know. Before I fought him, obviously I didn’t know what he was like in a boxing ring, and after I fought him, I know what he’s like. And I think there’s nothing to worry about. He’s got a big right hand and that’s it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter, and I’m going to prove that on the 22nd of February.”