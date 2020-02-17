Former world champion Tyson Fury said he’s going to try to come right at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder when they meet on PPV Saturday in Las Vegas. Wilder was asked whether he thinks Fury is serious or just trying to talk a good game and hype things up.
I really don’t know what’s their plans are or what he’s going to do or what he’s not going to do. I don’t know what is true about what he’s saying and what is not true. I know one thing, that I’m prepared for anything that he brings to the table,” said Wilder.
“I’m overly prepared for whatever. So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let’s make it happen, that’ll benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me. So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through and aren’t just talking for hype. Actually do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.
“If he does that, it’s going to make the fight that much more interesting and hype the fight up even more. So we’ll see what happens. Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous. I really feel that he’s very, very nervous from the first time of what happened. When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it. And when you crawl back in the ring with him a second time to relive that moment all over again, there has to be stress; You definitely can’t sleep at night.
“If anybody should be changing up anything you would think it would be me since he’s saying he beat me by a wide margin. But that’s even not the case. He knows what the truth was, and I’m looking forward to it. So I hope he’s a man of his word because I’m every bit a man of my word and February 22 should be a sign for all of us.”
Still waiting for Wilder to improve.
He won’t, he is who he is. He is not a boxer like Fury is, never will be, just like Fury will never have the power Wilder has.
Both men should have learned some tips and tricks fighting each other the first time. If not, that’s the job of the trainer and the second-assist is to enhance the learning experience. Wilder and Fury both will bring their A-game to this second match up as the world is watching with baited breath. This is what makes the thrill of waiting to watch this match up! Anything is possible! Wilder’s power tends to push me on his betting side as one punch can change the whole course of the fight! Would like to see Wilder go to the body and cut off the ring early in this fight and not give much room for Fury to dance and move. That tactic alone would force both men to dig deep!