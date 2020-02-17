By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs) will clash with 6’5 southpaw light middleweight Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) over ten rounds on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title bout featuring Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury on Saturday at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“Daniel is fit and ready to put on a show,” Lewis trainer Graham Shaw told Fightnews.com. “Preparation has been excellent with great sparring in Sydney against Sam Ah See and Billy Cliff. In Las Vegas we had great sparring against 6’3 southpaw light middleweight Andreal Holmes who is 11-0.”

Lewis was signed by Top Rank after impressive sparring sessions with Daniel Jacobs who was preparing for middleweight unification bout with Saul Canelo Alvarez.

“Daniel has always said he wants to fight the best,” manager Peter Mitrevski told The Sunday Telegraph. “No one in Australia will fight us, but Top Rank Boxing (promoters) called us about this opportunity, as they’re acutely aware of the talent Daniel has. We’re fighting a blue chip prospect in Sebastian, which is exactly what Daniel wants because he’s prepared to fight anyone. That’s the beauty of Daniel Lewis — his goal is to be a world champion.”

Lewis is trained by Graham Shaw who also guided Lovemore Ndou and Daniel Geale to world titles. Lewis resides in Penrith, New South Wales, Australia.