February 17, 2020
Melo, Rosales featured in Miami March 13

Former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) returns to the ring on March 13th. He will take on Szilveszter Kanalas (14-10, 9 KOs) of Hungary in an 8 round super flyweight main event at the Manual Artime Community Center & Theater in Miami, Florida.

In the co-feature, world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-1, 12 KOs) will look to rebound from his first professional loss when he takes on Jeno Tonte (9-8, 8 KOs) of Hungary in 8 round bantamweight contest.

Both fighters are managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) who believes both fighters will get back on course for world title opportunities. ” Crisofer and Melvin are both anxious to get back in the ring and I am confident they each will contend for world titles in the future,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card…

Neslan “Pitbull” Machado (16-0, 8 KOs) vs Vincente Jennings(6-11-2, 4 KOs) 8rds featherweights

Manuel “Sweet dreams” Correa (6-0, 4 KOs) vs Dakota Laster (3-9-1, 3 KOs) 6rds super featherweights

Jorge Romero (15-2, 9 KOs) vs TBA 8 rds super bantamweights

Josec “Escorpion” Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs) vs Michael “Tyson” Ogundo (15-12, 12 KOs) 8 rds lightweights

Eduardo Perez Diaz (9-0-1, 5 KOs) vs Ronald “Salvaje” Montes (18-13, 16 KOs) 6 rds super weltweights

Mussa “Warrior” Tursyngaliyev (10-0, 6 KOs) vs Ezequiel “Beto” Tevez (13-5, KOs) 6 rds featherweights

Siarhei Novikau (3-0, 3 KOs) vs TBA 8 rds Cruiserweights

Serik “The Panda” Musadilov (5-0, 5 KOS) Quintel Thompson (4-9-1, 4 KOs) 4 rds cruiserweights

Frank Diaz Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs Deshawn Kennedy (0-1,) 4 rds super featherweights

Hector “Live” Perez(6-2, 3 KOs) vs Stephen Kirnon (2-3-1, 1 KO) 4 rds cruiserweights

James “Bringing home the ” Bacon (23-4, 15 KOs) vs TBA 6 rds welterweights

