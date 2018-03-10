Wilder declares war on Joshua

By TMZSports.com

Deontay Wilder ﻿is sick and tired of waiting for Anthony Joshua … so the Bronze Bomber’s calling out AJ in the most savage way possible — by declaring WAR. “No more excuses, no more waiting, no more dodging me … it’s time. It’s time to see who’s the best […] who’s the baddest man on the planet,” Wilder told TMZ Sports.

You know the deal — the world’s top two heavyweights have been circling each other for years … but haven’t been able to strike a deal. But Deontay told us that’s finally gonna change after Joshua fights Joseph Parker on March 31 … ’cause there’ll be no one left but him. There’s more… Wilder claims he ain’t even sweating AJ, saying Luis Ortiz — AKA the dude he just MERKED — is way better!!