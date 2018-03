Matellon and Mendoza ready for war in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated Cuban Daniel Matellon (5-0-2, 2 KOs) weighed in at the limit of the division to risk his WBA Fedelatin light flyweight championship on Saturday night against Nicaraguan Camilo Mendoza (11-2-1, 5 KOs) who weighed 107 pounds. Matellon vs Mendoza leads up the Sparta en Guerra 2 card presented by Sparta Promotions at Fantastic Casino in Albrook Mall, Panama.



Daniel Matellon 108 vs Camilo Mendoza 107

Pablo Vicente 130 vs Jose Payares 129.75

Addir Sanchez 147 vs Aristides Quintero 145.75

Orlando Mosquera 133 vs Jhonny Pacheco 135.5

Jorge Andrade 149.5 vs Marlon Aguas 150

Angel Mojica 117.5 vs Domiciano Flaco 119

Norlan Yera 128 vs Ivan Trejos 130

Johnny Garay 112 vs Bolivar Osorio 115

Facebook live: Peleado Panama