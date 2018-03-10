Baby Juarez upsets world rated Parra

In a clash of former world title challengers, light flyweight Saúl “Baby” Juárez (24-7-1, 12 KOs) resurrected his career with a ninth round TKO over WBC #9 rated Gilberto “El Yaqui” Parra (26-4, 21 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. Parra came in with seven straight wins and Juarez entered with three straight losses, but that didn’t matter to Juarez, who outworked Parra the whole night and got the stoppage with a barrage of punches in round nine. Juarez claimed the vacant WBC Latino title.