By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

In a clash for the vacant interim WBC super lightweight title, undefeated Regis Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) impressively destroyed former unified WBA/IBF world champion Julius Indongo (22-2, 11 KOs) in two rounds on Friday night at the Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, South Dakota. Prograis scored a knockdown late in round one and finished Indongo with three more knockdowns in round two. Time was 2:54.