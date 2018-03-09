Hovhannisyan halts Rios in six

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former world title challenger Ronny Rios (29-3, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, California and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (14-2, 11 KOs) of Glendale, California by way of Armenia slugged it out Friday Night in the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN main event at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. From the opening bell Ríos and Hovhannisyan traded as neither took a step back. Hovhannisyan staggered and backed Rios to ropes in round three and Ríos was saved by the bell. Continuing to trade halfway through round six, Ríos stood his ground but got dropped by a straight right. He got up, but Hovhannisyan finished him with a barrage. Referee Jack Reiss stepped in to stop the fight at 1:12 of the sixth.

The ladies were in action as Maricela Cornejo (10-2, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles stopped Lisa Garland (15-10, 8 KOs) in four round of a scheduled six round bout. A right hand backed Garland as Cornejo unloaded a combination forcing referee Raúl Caiz Jr to waive it at 1:09 of the fourth.

Hot welterweight prospect, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (11-0, 8 KOs), the younger brother of Ronnie Ríos made quick work of Miguel “La Amenaza” Dumas (10-2, 7 KOs) in the co-feature in a scheduled 8 round welterweight bout. Rocha dropped Dumas early as he got up but a combination did it as Dumas was out cold. Referee stopped the fight at 1:49 of the first.

In the opening bout from the Hangar in Costa Mesa, middleweight Marvin Cabrera (7-0, 5 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Sergio “Marino” Gonzalez (6-5, 2 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round super welterweight bout. Boxing patiently the southpaw Cabrera worked the jab. In round three González dropped Cabrera with a right hand. The knockdown did not faze Cabrera as he pressed. Cabrera dropped González in the fourth as he boxed in route to a decision. Scores were 79-72, 78-72, & 78-72.