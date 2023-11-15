With the Fury-Usyk showdown being pushed off the December 23 date, a mega replacement event is in the works with both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fighting in separate bouts.

The lineup reportedly includes:

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Everything will be confirmed tomorrow at a press conference in London. The December 23 event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.