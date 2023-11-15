With the Fury-Usyk showdown being pushed off the December 23 date, a mega replacement event is in the works with both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fighting in separate bouts.
The lineup reportedly includes:
Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur
Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller
Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa
Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro
Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori
Everything will be confirmed tomorrow at a press conference in London. The December 23 event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Announced 1 month and 8 days before the actual fight card? I’m skeptical. Some intriguing matchups and names, nonetheless.
I will be absolutely shocked and damn impressed if that card comes off exactly as its shown here. Wonder what the ppv price will be? $199.99?
They know if they’re going to Saudi Arabia the card MUST be stacked.
This was supposed to be the undercard of Usyk vs Fury.