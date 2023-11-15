In a slugfest, NABF junior welterweight champion Steve Claggett (37-7-2, 25 KOs) hammed out a ten round unanimous decision over Miguel Madueno (30-2, 28 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Casino De Montreal. Claggett and Madueno went toe-to-toe the whole way with Claggett earning a 99-91, 99-91, 98-92 verdict.

Two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Ivan Alvarez (32-15-4, 21 KOs). After a tough eight rounds, Butler dropped Alvarez twice in round nine to end it. Time was 2:36.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Imam Khataev (5-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Fernando Galvan (8-9-1, 2 KOs) in round two of a light heavyweight bout. Time was :44.