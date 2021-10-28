WBC interim heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte with Eddie Hearn called a press conference to discuss his recent shoulder injury that forced him out of his Otto Wallin showdown. Whyte will now look ahead to his next fight against WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn stated he believes the WBC will order Fury vs. Whyte at the upcoming WBC Convention in Mexico City.

Whyte-Wallin will not be rescheduled. Whyte injury looks like it has already improved somewhat.