WBC interim heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte with Eddie Hearn called a press conference to discuss his recent shoulder injury that forced him out of his Otto Wallin showdown. Whyte will now look ahead to his next fight against WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.
Promoter Eddie Hearn stated he believes the WBC will order Fury vs. Whyte at the upcoming WBC Convention in Mexico City.
Whyte-Wallin will not be rescheduled. Whyte injury looks like it has already improved somewhat.
I call BS on the shoulder injury. He just the want to take the risk of losing. What a weak move “ body snatcher”
I’m not gonna fault Whyte on this, he had to wait around as interim champion forever while Fury and Wilder did their trilogy. He has won 7/8 matches as WBC Silver and Interim champion waiting on his title shot and avenged his loss to Povetkin to regain his spot and he was beating legit contenders (Helenius, Rivas, Parker) to do it. He should be next. Any fighter would do the same thing in his position.
Yeah your probably right