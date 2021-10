Weights from London

Archie Sharp 129.4 vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore 129.25

(WBO Global super featherweight title) Tursynbay Kulakhmet 153.5 vs. Juan Carlos Abreu 153.3

(WBC International super welterweight title) Jordan Reynolds 157 vs. Rodolfo Paterno 151.4

Sam Gilley 157.5 vs. Daniel Lartey 161.25

‘Sugar Shy’ Shiloh Defreitas 145.5 vs. Fonz Alexander 148.25

Pierce O’Leary 141.6 vs. Siar Ozgul 142.2 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: MTK Global

