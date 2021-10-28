Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) will take on two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs) in an ESPN+ 10-round main event Saturday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The winner of this crossroads battle will be in line for a world title opportunity.

Jose Zepeda

“He’s a young fighter. He’s a very energetic fighter, but I’ve been there. I have a lot of experience with rated number one and two fighters in the world. Wherever he takes it, I’m going to take it. I already proved I could go as hard as it gets.”

“He’s a young fighter. He still needs a lot of experience. He doesn’t know it. His team probably doesn’t know it yet, but Saturday he will get to see that boxing is not a game. You put your life in there, and he hasn’t been with any top 20 fighters. He’s going to realize what he got into this Saturday.”

“You’re going to see the best of ‘Chon’ Zepeda. Like I said, wherever he takes it, that’s where I’m going to take it. I know I can go all out if I need to. I don’t think it’s going to go there. I just think I’m going to outbox him. He believes he is a better boxer. He believes he’s faster. He definitely doesn’t believe he hits harder.”

“He’s number 56 in the world. Why is he saying {I haven’t fought anyone}? Saturday, like I said, he’s going to find out there’s levels to this.”

Josue Vargas

“I asked for the fight. I hit him up on Instagram a year ago.”

“I’m fighting in my hometown, Madison Square Garden, the main event. I feel ready, very confident. He said I don’t have the experience he has, but hey, I’ve been in the ring {sparring} the best. I can name them. I’ve been in there with Mikey Garcia, Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez. The list could keep on going.”

“Now that I became a father, I’m fighting for my child now. I’m fighting for more of a reason, and I’m going to give it my all in there. I’m going to perform, I’m going to shine at Madison Square Garden in front of my hometown, and just come out victorious so you can put me in the top five, top 10 at 140 pounds. I deserve this opportunity. I’ve been in this game 14 years, 14 years strong.”

“All I got in my mind is coming out victorious, and I’m confident about that. That’s like 100 percent. That’s the way a fighter has to think. I’m in the sport for a reason, so therefore I give respect to Zepeda for taking the fight because he ain’t have to. He’s ranked {No. 1} by the WBC, so I give props to him because fighting me is a whole different ballgame. The only fighter he’s {fought} with kind of a good style is {Jose} Pedraza. That was it. He’s never faced anyone like me who’s young. I’m 23 years old who has the energy, but not only that, has great footwork.”