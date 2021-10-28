After two highly successful outdoor Fight Club OC shows in September and October, Fight Club OC will return to the friendly confines of The Hangar for their Thursday, November 11th six bout show.

But with Covid-19 restrictions still in place for indoor events over 1,000 fans, Fight Club OC is going to make it very easy for unvaccinated fans who want to attend. Currently, fans have to show a Vaccination Card or negative Covid test within the past 72 hours to attend on November 11th, but at the Thursday, November 11th show, fans can get a FREE Covid-19 Antigen test with results in 10 minutes.