Uzcategui tests positive for banned substance

Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez (24-0, 21 KOs) will make his homecoming return to Phoenix, Ariz. against 168-pound contender Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) in a 10-round match that headlines live on SHOWTIME Saturday, November 13.

Benavídez was originally scheduled to fight in a WBC eliminator against former world champion Jose Uzcátegui, who was forced to withdraw due to a failed pre-fight drug test.