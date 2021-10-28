Uzcategui tests positive for banned substance
Unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez (24-0, 21 KOs) will make his homecoming return to Phoenix, Ariz. against 168-pound contender Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) in a 10-round match that headlines live on SHOWTIME Saturday, November 13.
Benavídez was originally scheduled to fight in a WBC eliminator against former world champion Jose Uzcátegui, who was forced to withdraw due to a failed pre-fight drug test.
At least Uzcategui had power. Now this is an absolute joke. If Showtime has every decent fight end up on PPV and not step up the quality on Showtime Champoonship Boxing its boxing coverage will soon go the way of HBO. Rumors persist that Shobox will be severely cut back or cancelled all together can everything else be far behind?
Uzcátegui’s arms looked unusually huge in a recent photo. Wonder if he was on the donkey juice?
Actually, I retract the statement. It wasn’t Uzcátegui but another fighter.