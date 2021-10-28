Jake Paul and Claressa Shields going at it again on Twitter.

Jake Paul: I love karma @Claressashields. Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter!

The truth hurts but it’s necessary. Clarissa Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude. The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw and unfortunately for her she never will be. Amanda Serrano (the GWOAT) though, has 30 KOs in 42 fights. 2-0 in MMA, both wins by submission. Congrats Abigail Montes on the win.

Claressa Gwoat Shields: This is funny. You come running when I lose a split decision in a whole new world MMA but never even once said “congrats on all you’ve done and aspire to do.” 2 things that remain Jake, I still fight better than you & you won’t accomplish 10% of what I have in boxing or life

I lost a split decision, I didn’t get my ass whooped. I also improved. All I’m going to do is go back to the drawing board and keep learning. No one said this journey was going To be easy. MMA is new to me, I’m fighting on a world stage after only 9 months of training. #blessed

Unlike Jake I fought a real MMA fighter, he has yet to face a real boxer in boxing but Showtime will still back him though #Amerika.