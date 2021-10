Claressa Shields loses in MMA bout In a women’s lightweight showcase bout featuring two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist and two-division undisputed pro champ Claressa Shields and little-known Abigail Montes, the upstart Mexican fighter won her United States debut by split decision on the PFL event on Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Scores were 29-28, 29-18 for Montes, 29-28 for Shields. Montes is now 3-0, Shields falls to 1-1 as an MMA fighter. Plant: I’m here for those belts

Top Boxing News

