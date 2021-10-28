By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #8, IBF #11 light heavyweight Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs), who returned to boxing after a five year layoff to defeat then-rated WBA #3 Blake Caparello last March, and manager Peter Maniatis checked in with Fightnews.com®. Chevalier hasn’t fought since the big Caparello win, but was recently offered to go into a training camp with IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev for his fight on December 17th vs Marcus Browne in Montreal Canada.

“Covid has made 2021 a slow boxing year. We have had opponents pull out on me all year. I have been training very hard and looking to fight as soon as possible and fight a big fight on the biggest platforms,” said Chevalier.

Maniatis stated, “I received a message from Marc Ramsay, trainer of Beterbiev, and he said they needed southpaw sparring. It was a great opportunity for Faris to go into a four-week training camp with Beterbiev and maybe get a fight on the undercard of Beterbiev but because Faris has only has one dose of the covid vaccine, we couldn’t go into training camp with Beterbiev. Faris will be fully vaccinated in three weeks’ time.

“Faris also got an offer a few weeks ago to fight Craig Richards in London on October 30th. That was on short notice.”

“Faris is fit and ready to fight any of the light heavyweights and hopefully we get a match before the end of the year,” concluded Maniatis.