The Telemundo Fall Series Finale main event this Friday will feature the classic rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Miguel Angel “El Gallo” Marrero (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico will take on Victor Betancourt Jr. (27-3-14 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico, in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Fedecentro lightweight title. The site of the event will be the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL with All Star Boxing (Felix “Tutico” Zabala promoting.

Marrero will be making his Telemundo debut and is ready to make a name for himself on the network. He will have local fan support with the large Puerto Rico population in the Kissimmee area.

Marrero is trained by former WBO super featherweight champion Ramon “Rocky” Martinez who himself has had multiple Puerto Rico versus Mexico battles with major names in boxing. Betancourt Jr. has the edge in professional experience but Marrero is confident he can pull off the upset.

How did you first get into boxing?

I began boxing at the age of 10 when I went to the gym with my uncle and have been boxing since.

Please tell me about your amateur career.

I had about 130 fights and won 105 or 110 fights. I represented Puerto Rico several times in my career as an amateur. I fought Guillermo Rigondeaux in the Pan American games losing by decision.

How has it been for your confidence training with former WBO super featherweight champion Ramon “Rocky” Martinez?

Training with Rocky has given me a lot of confidence. You must be willing to train hard and have a lot of discipline to train with him. He gives me a lot of sound advice and have learned a lot of new things in the ring training with him.

What do you know about your opponent?

I don’t know much aside from him having a good amount of professional fights and that he is experienced. Like many Mexican fighters, he likes to fight coming forward.

How do you feel about fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

It is a huge opportunity for me to become more known with a solid performance. I am very grateful.

Does the boxing rivalry between your two native homelands make this an even bigger fight?

For sure. It can always be a special fight when a Puerto Rican fighter faces a Mexican fighter.

What kind of fight should the fans expect Friday night?

They are going to see a really good fight and I will do my part for sure. If I need to stand and trade I will.

The evening’s co-main event features undefeated former IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Fanlong “Cold Blood” Meng (16-0, 10 KOs) facing off against Israel “Bumaye” Duffus (20-6 17 KOs) of San Miguelito, Panama over ten rounds.

“El Gallo” Marrero vs Victor Betancourt Jr. airs live Friday 12am/est/ check local listings.