August 21, 2020
Whyte outweighs Povetkin by 36 pounds

Dillian Whyte And Alexander Povetkin Weigh In Ahead Of Their Wbc Diamond Belt Contest Tomorrow Night.
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Dillian Whyte 260 vs. Alexander Povetkin 224
(WBC interim/diamond) heavyweight titles)
Katie Taylor And Delfine Persoon Weigh In Ahead Of Their Undisputed Lightweight Titles Fight Tomorrow Night.
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Katie Taylor 134.25 vs. Delfine Persoon 134.5
(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight titles)

Luther Clay 145.5 vs. Chris Kongo 145.4
Alen Babic 205 vs. Shawndell Winters 194
Jack Cullen 164.5 vs. Zak Chelli 164.5

Venue: “Fight Camp,” Brentwood, Essex, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

