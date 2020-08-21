Whyte outweighs Povetkin by 36 pounds

Dillian Whyte 260 vs. Alexander Povetkin 224

(WBC interim/diamond) heavyweight titles)



Katie Taylor 134.25 vs. Delfine Persoon 134.5

(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight titles) Luther Clay 145.5 vs. Chris Kongo 145.4

Alen Babic 205 vs. Shawndell Winters 194

Jack Cullen 164.5 vs. Zak Chelli 164.5 Venue: “Fight Camp,” Brentwood, Essex, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

