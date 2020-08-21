Dillian Whyte 260 vs. Alexander Povetkin 224
(WBC interim/diamond) heavyweight titles)
Katie Taylor 134.25 vs. Delfine Persoon 134.5
(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight titles)
Luther Clay 145.5 vs. Chris Kongo 145.4
Alen Babic 205 vs. Shawndell Winters 194
Jack Cullen 164.5 vs. Zak Chelli 164.5
Venue: “Fight Camp,” Brentwood, Essex, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Whyte MUST win impressively (KO/TKO) or go home because he will not have an opportunity to fight the Heavyweight big dogzz in late 2021 or early-mid 2022.