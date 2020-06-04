WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte lashed out at the camp of full WBC champion Tyson Fury, who he claims are trying to cheat him out of his mandatory title shot due in February 2021. Fury co-promoter Bob Arum is looking to eliminate or postpone “meaningless” mandatories for one year due to COVID-19 issues.

“Arum’s talking rubbish,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “If he represented me he’d be screaming that this is the biggest travesty in the history of boxing

“Nearly 1,000 days as #1 without being given a shot, whereas Tyson Fury barely scraped by the WBC #31 ranked Otto Wallin in front of only 3,500 people and then got gifted my mandatory position without fighting an eliminator, never mind a final eliminator.”

Whyte was set to face Alexander Povetkin in July, but that bout has been cancelled. A fight between Whyte and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou has been discussed, but for now Whyte isn’t currently scheduled to box.