By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® had the chance to talk to Golden Boy’s president Eric Gomez about the ongoing rumors that Canelo Álvarez Is in talks to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko. On Canelo vs. Derevyanchenko rumors: “There’s no truth to it, this is very much premature. There isn’t even a date for Canelo right now. Everything is up in the air until boxing makes a full return, those rumors are false,” said Gomez.