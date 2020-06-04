Salita Promotions has reached an agreement and obtained a license to display the extensive fight-video library of long-time promoter Gary Shaw on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel. The GSP boxing collection joins the collections of Cedric Kushner’s CKP, Dan Goossen’s America Presents and Leon Margules’ Warriors Boxing Promotions, who have already granted Salita Promotions’ YouTube Channel rights to their videos.

After the return of Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete on June 20, Zanfer Promotions says their next two events will feature Jaime Munguía and Miguel Berchelt.

Still no opponent for Ryan “Kingry” Garcia on July 4, but apparently Jorge Linares is out. They may meet later in the year when travel restrictions are eased.

The Maloney Twins must have the best travel agent in the world. How did they get into the United States when no other international boxers can?

Looks like ESPN will air a WBO light heavyweight elimination bout between Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr. on July 16 in Las Vegas. This is for the vacant title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez.

The NBA announced they will finish their season with all games in Orlando, Florida. So far there has been no boxing in the sports-friendly Sunshine State since March. Telemundo may air some bouts in August.

Where is UFC’s secret Fight Island? Looking at Fight Island merchandise it seems to be somewhere tropical.