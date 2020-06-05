Boxing returns to Germany on June 12th at the Havel Studios in Berlin to be aired live on bild.de. In the main event, former world champion “Golden Jack” Culcay (24-4, 13 KOs) defends his WBO International super welterweight belt against Howard Cospolite, (18-7-3, 6 KOs) in a twelve rounder.

In the co-feature, unbeaten middleweight Björn Schicke (16-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on Arthur Abraham’s cousin

Marten Arsumanjan (9-1-1, 4 KOs) in another twelve round bout. Schicke’s EBU EU belt is on the line.

Eight bouts in all. Spectators and press are not permitted to attend the event. Promoter is AGON Sports.