June 5, 2020
Boxing News

Jack Culcay opponent named

Boxing returns to Germany on June 12th at the Havel Studios in Berlin to be aired live on bild.de. In the main event, former world champion “Golden Jack” Culcay (24-4, 13 KOs) defends his WBO International super welterweight belt against Howard Cospolite, (18-7-3, 6 KOs) in a twelve rounder.

In the co-feature, unbeaten middleweight Björn Schicke (16-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on Arthur Abraham’s cousin
Marten Arsumanjan (9-1-1, 4 KOs) in another twelve round bout. Schicke’s EBU EU belt is on the line.

Eight bouts in all. Spectators and press are not permitted to attend the event. Promoter is AGON Sports.

