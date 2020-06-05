“We’re going to come back in July with quality,” proclaimed Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn on his podcast. “Dribbling back into a sport where everybody moans about the B-side, where everybody moans about the odds of the fight, you’re doing everything you did before the pandemic, but on a smaller scale with no atmosphere, with no gate, with no resonance. I just feel that when we come back we’ve got to come back with a bang!”
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.