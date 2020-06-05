Bernard Hopkins and Eric Gomez have issued the following statements in response to the WBC’s reinstatement of Franchon Crews-Dezurn as its super middleweight champion:

“First, I’d like to thank the fans for rooting for Franchon [Crews-Dezurn] to get her belt back that she deserves,” said Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Famer and Golden Boy Business Partner. “I would also like to commend Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy and myself for fighting behind the scenes to get justice for Franchon. Now let’s move forward and get the best fights she deserves!”

“The WBC made the right choice by reinstating Franchon Crews-Dezurn as its world champion,” said Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy. “We are thrilled for her. She is a very exciting fighter and a stellar representative of the best that Golden Boy offers. We can’t wait to see ‘The Heavy-Hitting Diva’ back in the ring.”