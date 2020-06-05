Greg Sirb, longtime Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission and former President of the Association of Boxing Commissions, has commented on a boxing/MMA show taking place Saturday in Abilene, Kansas. Organizers required participants to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire, submit to a temperature check, and take precautions like social distancing and wearing face masks. There is no other testing planned and there will be no spectators.

“This goes against all protocols set by the ABC,” Sirb told Fightnews.com®. “We should NOT sanction the boxing or MMA bouts.”

He added, “Only in Kansas!!!”