By Karl Freitag

“A lot of these fights that we’re doing, we don’t have available to us fighters who are residing outside of the United States,” Hall of Fame promoter told host Mauricio Sulaiman on WBC Talks. The 88-year-old Arum is the first major promoter in the world to stage high profile boxing cards since the pandemic. He’s presenting two or three events a week throughout the summer and he needs top fighters for his shows.

“I say to anybody listening – if you’ve got a fighter and he’s outside the United States and you know or you can figure out how to get him here, assuming he has a visa, just call us. We’ll be happy to use you. I’ve got all these great U.K. fighters that I can’t bring in because of the travel ban.”

There are some international fighters who have managed to get into the country.

Arum said, “Later on in June on one Tuesday night we have one of the Maloneys fighting and the next Tuesday night his twin brother is fighting. They’re Australian and they called us and they said that they want get in action with us and we said ‘Sorry, but we can’t do anything because you’re in Australia.’

“And how they did it, they went to the Australian government, they got special permission, and one Sunday they both ended up in Las Vegas. We put them into a sort of a quarantine, we got them tested for the virus and they were negative. They came up to the office yesterday and they’re ready to go.”