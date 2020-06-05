Looks like Ryan “Kingry” Garcia’s comeback fight is in trouble. “I don’t know about my fight July 4th guys, won’t happen most likely and it’s sad because I want to fight so bad but it just a lot of bulls*** I’m not going to get into right now,” he posted on Twitter.

DiBella Entertainment has signed heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-3, 20 KOs), a 6-foot-1 southpaw from Newport News, VA, to an exclusive promotional agreement.

Vasyl Lomachenko should be back in the US by mid-June. Loma vs. Teofimo Lopez is in the works for September.