Looks like Ryan “Kingry” Garcia’s comeback fight is in trouble. “I don’t know about my fight July 4th guys, won’t happen most likely and it’s sad because I want to fight so bad but it just a lot of bulls*** I’m not going to get into right now,” he posted on Twitter.
—–
DiBella Entertainment has signed heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-3, 20 KOs), a 6-foot-1 southpaw from Newport News, VA, to an exclusive promotional agreement.
—–
Vasyl Lomachenko should be back in the US by mid-June. Loma vs. Teofimo Lopez is in the works for September.
Boxing Buzz
Looks like Ryan “Kingry” Garcia’s comeback fight is in trouble. “I don’t know about my fight July 4th guys, won’t happen most likely and it’s sad because I want to fight so bad but it just a lot of bulls*** I’m not going to get into right now,” he posted on Twitter.