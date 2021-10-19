October 18, 2021
Boxing News

West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame Event

Steele Award

By Jeff Zimmerman

The West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame honored Oscar De La Hoya, Eder Jofre, Ceferino Garcia, Michael Nunn, Gabriel Ruelas, Rafael Ruelas, Johnny Tapia, Adrian Arreola, Sue “Tiger Lilly” Fox, Art Hafey, Richard Steele, Robert Diaz, Roy Englebrecht, Lee Espinoza, Douglass Fischer and Alberto Reyes this weekend at Loews Hollywood Hotel in a sold out event.

Top referee Jack Reiss introduced tbe legendary Richard Steele who grew up in Los Angeles and became a hard-hitting light heavyweight at the Olympic Auditorium before becoming one of the greatest refs of all time.

Jarvis headed for Lopez-Kambosos undercard
Benavidez, Uzcategui virtual press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >