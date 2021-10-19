By Jeff Zimmerman

The West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame honored Oscar De La Hoya, Eder Jofre, Ceferino Garcia, Michael Nunn, Gabriel Ruelas, Rafael Ruelas, Johnny Tapia, Adrian Arreola, Sue “Tiger Lilly” Fox, Art Hafey, Richard Steele, Robert Diaz, Roy Englebrecht, Lee Espinoza, Douglass Fischer and Alberto Reyes this weekend at Loews Hollywood Hotel in a sold out event.

Top referee Jack Reiss introduced tbe legendary Richard Steele who grew up in Los Angeles and became a hard-hitting light heavyweight at the Olympic Auditorium before becoming one of the greatest refs of all time.