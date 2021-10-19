Unbeaten lightweight Brian Barragan “Elegante” Rico (10-0, 8 KOs) kept his “O” by unanimously decisioning battle-tested veteran Gabino Cota (19-11-2, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It was a good test for the 19-year-old Rico, who had no problems going the full ten round distance for the first time. Scores were 100-92, 100-92, 98-94.

Rounding out the undercard…

Leonel Moreno TKO 3 Alan Josua Miranda Flores 10 Rds lightweights

Ivan Alejandro Perez TKO 1 (2:58) Jonathan Eduardo Gonzalez 6 rounds super bantamweights

Brian David Anco TKO 3 (45 seconds) Jose R. Rodriguez 6 rounds featherweights

Emiliano B. Moreno UD (58-55, 58-56, and 58-57) Oscar Resendiz Meza 6 rounds super lightweights

Juan Jose Becerra TKO 3 (2:42) Jose Rogelio Flores 6 rounds featherweights

Jose Cervantes TKO 3 (1:12 ) Miguel De J. Fuentes Hernandez 4 rounds welterweights

Daniel A. Alvarez TKO 1 (31 seconds) Jose A. Leos Neri 4 rounds super middleweights

Julio Daniel Ocampo Hernandez TKO 3 (1:45) Gerado Avila 4 rounds super lightweights

Luis Angel Gallegos Jr. TKO 4 Fernando E. De La Cruz Garcia 4 rounds featherweights

Walter Anthony de Loera Hinojosa TKO 2 (2:01) Jose Manuel Servin Diaz 4 rounds super welterweights

Jesus Eduardo Castellon Lara TKO 1(1:23) Pablo Larios 4 rounds super lightweights

Alejandro Neri TKO 1 (2:00) Jose Miguel Calderon 4 rounds super bantamweights

Edgar Eden Palacios Cruz TKO 1 (1:57) David Guzman 4 rounds super bantamweight

* * *

The event was the latest in the series presented by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO).