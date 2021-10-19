By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Following his nearly disastrous five round stoppage of Alejandro Frias Saturday in Fresno, California, IBF #9 super featherweight Brock Jarvis (20-0, 18 KOs) will remain in the United States and appear on the Teofimo Lopez versus George Kambosos undercard in November.

Jarvis was nearly out on his feet against Frias (13-5-2, 6 KOs) but he survived Frias’ assault and won by referee’s stoppage a few rounds later.

“I’ve got a lot to work on and I’ll just keep working on it,” Jarvis told Fox Sports. “He caught me with some big shots but in times like that, you’ve got to dig deep and show what you’re made of. I hung in there and I kept working to get the win. I came here to win and win at all costs. A bit of adversity is not going to stop me.”