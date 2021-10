Union Boxing confirmed that Artem Dalakian (20-0, 14 KOs) and Luis “Nica” Concepcion (39-8, 28 KOs) will fight on November 20 in Kiev, Ukraine, for the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight title.

Dalakian has been WBA 112-pound champion since 2018 when he defeated Brian Viloria. He has since made four defenses. Concepcion was the interim champion before the WBA’s title reduction plan began. He will now have the opportunity to fight for the WBA world title.