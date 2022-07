Weights from Uruguay David “Severo” Carmona 122 vs. Alexandro “Peque” Santiago 119

(Mexican super bantamweight title)

* First time a fight for the Mexican national title takes place outside Mexico. Amilcar Vidal 158 vs. Gabriel Díaz 159.5

Victor Ezequiel Rodríguez 153 vs. Elias Haedo 152

Roiman Villa 147 vs. Andrés García 147

Joel Cano 147.2 vs. Juan Martín Salvia 147 Venue: American Box Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay

Promoter: Producciones Deportivas

TV: Estrella TV Maurenzo "Tuffy" Smith killed in Houston Woooo! Blair Cobbs returns against Mo Hooker Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.