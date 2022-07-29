By Christian Schmidt

Sad to report that Houston heavyweight boxer Maurenzo “Tuffy” Smith (29-13-4) was tragically gunned down in a Houston restaurant yesterday. The 44-year-old Smith accompanied a 29-year-old female friend to the Crab Station where she was set to discuss a divorce with her 61-year-old husband of seven years.

According to witnesses, the twenty minute conversation didn’t go well and the husband left the restaurant to retrieve his gun and returned to fire several shots at Smith and also proceeded to shoot at his wife but she was able to get away unharmed. No one else inside the restaurant was hurt. Police then lead a chase on the suspect who wound up being cornered. He exited his vehicle and shot himself in the head. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and authorities do not expect him to survive.

Smith shared the ring with many top names in the heavyweight division such as Andy Ruiz Jr, Charles Martin, Shannon Briggs, Adam Kownacki, and Chris Arreola. At one point, Smith held the ABF American West heavyweight title and the ABF Atlantic heavyweight title. He was on an eight fight win streak. Smith had just met the woman he was with on Friday. He leaves behind a 12-year-old autistic daughter.