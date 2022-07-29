Due to his opponent dealing with visa travel issues, the main event of Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez has been canceled. Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke has been elevated to the main event with Carlos “All In” Vanegas Nunez now set for the co-feature.
Harley Burke 166.5 vs. Brandon Maddox 166
Carlos Vanegas Nunez 118 vs. Ahmond Rayshaun Oates 118
Mike “The Champ” Lee 147 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 147
Robert “Tiger” Terry 157 vs. Isaiah Seldon 157
Jade “Poison” Ivery 161 vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses 165
Jenna Gaglioti 154 vs. Miranda Barber 156
Saleh “Habibi” Ali 134 vs. Carlos Nunez 135
Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado 129 vs. Andrew Bentley 129
Michelle Cook 131 vs. Elizabeth Tuani 130
Elijah “The Bully” Williams 141 vs. Joey Aquino 142
Venue: American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Promoter: Abella Promotions