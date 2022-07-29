Due to his opponent dealing with visa travel issues, the main event of Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez has been canceled. Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke has been elevated to the main event with Carlos “All In” Vanegas Nunez now set for the co-feature.

Harley Burke 166.5 vs. Brandon Maddox 166

Carlos Vanegas Nunez 118 vs. Ahmond Rayshaun Oates 118

Mike “The Champ” Lee 147 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 147

Robert “Tiger” Terry 157 vs. Isaiah Seldon 157

Jade “Poison” Ivery 161 vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses 165

Jenna Gaglioti 154 vs. Miranda Barber 156

Saleh “Habibi” Ali 134 vs. Carlos Nunez 135

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado 129 vs. Andrew Bentley 129

Michelle Cook 131 vs. Elizabeth Tuani 130

Elijah “The Bully” Williams 141 vs. Joey Aquino 142

Venue: American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Promoter: Abella Promotions