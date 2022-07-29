Unbeaten super lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) knocked out Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) with a shot to the liver in round three on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. After two slow rounds, Gonzalez connected and it was over. Time was 2:29.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (13-0, 10 KOs) laid out Daniel Moncada (15-7-2, 5 KOs) in round three of a scheduled 8-rounder. A flush left hook to the chin ended matters at 1:35..

Unbeaten super featherweight Elnu Abduraimov (10-0, 9 KOs) needed just 74 seconds to demolish Leonel Moreno (11-2-1, 9 KOs). A body shot was all it took as Abduraimov claimed the IBF North American title.

Unbeaten female flyweight Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) took a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Lucia Nunez (7-13, 0 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x. Fundora is the sister of 6’5 super welterweight contender Sebastian Fundora.