Welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) will look to make a successful return after suffering his first career loss, but it won’t be easy. He faces former world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder on the August 6th undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson at The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and streamed worldwide on DAZN.

“I am going into this bout with my mind on coming out victorious by all means necessary,” said Cobbs. “I understand that I need to make a statement in this fight to get back on track toward fighting for a world title. At this point in my career, all fights are going to be tough, and I must step up my game. This is going to be a great show, and it’s time for me to show up and show out.”

Hooker formerly held the WBO super lightweight title.

“This is a chance for Blair Cobbs to show the world where he is at,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing who manages Cobbs. “In facing a former world champion, this will tell him a lot about himself and his future. The future is in Blair’s hands and I have faith he will come out on top.”